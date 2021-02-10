To know and understand the truth of something is one of the most valuable things you could possess. To hide away from the truth is a shameful act that shouldn’t be tolerated but rather disgraced and corrected. Within finding the truth to any matter, you may need a different source to help discover what’s hidden beneath, or sometimes hiding in plain sight.
Take the time in conducting your own research from reliable outlets, and do so with an open mind. It will hinder your progress if you’re distracted by baseless opinions on the truth. Also remember to focus solely on the facts if you’re looking for it. Facts will help rid the delusions that come from any misinformation or falsehoods.
Here’s a fun fact from me to you. Let's start off easy. The month of February is Black history month in America. See, not that hard. The truth is only complicated to the ones who won’t accept it. Even with unwarranted opinions, the truth will not be obscured, because what’s done in the dark will come to light.
So, let’s try this again with another fun fact. The Sac & Fox Tribe is the only federally recognized American Indian tribe in Iowa. Another fun fact, the Comanche Tribe is nicknamed the “Lords of the plains," and not these ones. The Comanche tribe generally traveled and settled in the southern plains of this great nation.
What do these two tribes have in common besides both historically suffering greatly in this country? Well, mascots that is. American Indian imagery, and caricatures used in sports for entertainment purposes, are deemed to some, honorable, and prideful. Although, if 2020 taught us anything, caricatures are usually highly offensive.
Look at the examples of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben. They were rebranded because they were based on racial stereotypes. Of course, not all will agree with a different opinion or change, simply because some don’t mind sitting in the back of the bus without wondering why they’re forced to. That was a Rosa Parks reference by the way, because it’s still Black history month, and we as Americans should know these things. They are indeed facts. Such leaders like Rosa, also known as the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement, had the audacity to ask for simple equality, and she was punished for it.
The leaders of another movement, the NCAI, also known as the National Congress of American Indians, and the largest, most representative of American Indian and Alaska Natives, have a simple request too. For over 50 years now actually, this request has been for all Indian logos, and American Indian mascots to be retired from sports teams.
The NCAI, along with 100 tribes, have pleaded their case of feeling mocked and disrespected. It is a commendable and rather historical event in which Camanche high school has a chance to be a part of. They have the opportunity of erasing racial stereotypes that no longer reflect our evolving America, and that’s a fact.
Sharnae Brown, Clinton
