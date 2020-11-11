Kudos to Char Phillips for suggesting a change to the Kiwanis Halloween event for children.
Due to 2020 circumstances, she asked members to participate in Trunk and Treat. What a great time it was. Lots of smiles on a beautiful, breezy Halloween evening.
Over 15 trunks were decorated by masked and gloved Camanche Kiwanians, friends and families. A long line of patient drivers were excited for their children to experience Halloween, even though this year was a little different.
Thank you Char, the Camanche community, all the families, and businesses that made this a successful event. Trick or treat bags were overflowing to smiling eyes seen above masked faces. Even a few dog bones were received by wagging tails.
See you next year. We'll keep the trunk light on for you.
Debbie Farrell, Clinton National Bank, Camanche Kiwanian
