CLINTON — Teri Leu is no stranger to the mortgage industry. For more than 30 years, she’s been involved in the industry in several capacities. Now, she’s bringing that experience to First Central State Bank.
Leu, of Clinton, recently joined the family owned financial institution as a mortgage lender. She is based out of the Eldridge office.
“I love working with and helping people achieve their financial goals,” Leu said. “I would say when I stepped out of the behind-the-scenes role, and became a lender, it taught me a lot about how to interact with the public and listen closely to the wants and needs that they are communicating.”
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said Leu brings a wealth of knowledge to an already experienced First Central State Bank mortgage team.
“Across our footprint, we have a very experienced mortgage team,” Tubbs said. “Teri has already been a welcomed addition to the team with her knowledge and understanding of how to create the best mortgage experience for our clients.”
Leu is a graduate of Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois, and when not banking, she enjoys gardening and playing with her animals.
