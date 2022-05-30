CLINTON - After Clinton Public Library officials conducted a survey earlier this year to gather the community’s feedback on renovation options, its Board of Trustees has decided on a plan for the library’s future.
The Library Board voted at its March meeting that it wants to create a new library at a different site, Clinton Pubic Library Director Susan Mesecher told the Herald.
Hoping for 1,000 survey responses, the board received 374. The results showed the community favored the option of building an addition onto the current building, located at 306 Eighth Ave. South. A library in a new location came in second.
Mesecher said the board considered the ongoing costs of building an addition, such as hiring more staff members while maintaining and updating the present facility. Also, this option would not solve the library’s problem of its lack of accessibility for those who may not be able to use the stairs outside the building’s entrance.
The board decided to go with the second-most favored option instead.
“Our main goal,” Mesecher said, “was to not let this building sit empty.”
Library Board members agree they don’t want to make the move to another facility unless it’s certain something else will be moving into the current library building. In fact, Mesecher says they’re still doing upgrades within the library, getting new air conditioning units for each floor, a new boiler system, and adding a restroom in the lower level.
Mesecher says they don’t have a specific site or building in mind that the library would move to, but the board would like something under 30,000 square feet and that the city already owns or that may be donated to the library. The board is not at all interested in investing in land, she said.
The next step for the Library Board is to make the decision on whether to approve a feasibility study, which would be paid for with Capital Improvement Project funds the library has acquired, to identify the most promising methods of fundraising for a new library, followed by a first-stage schematic drawing.
“I think what we’re just trying to do is get organized so that we can make our stretch to do the fundraising, which will take us 5-plus years, probably," Mesecher said.
The total cost of the move would be about $10 million, 50 percent of which needs to be raised by the library before the board can present to the city and ask for its support.
