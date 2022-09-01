CLINTON — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind people of the many free services a library card can provide them.
At the Clinton Public Library, having a library card allows individuals of all ages to use the library’s services to deepen their knowledge and discover their interests.
Library cardholders can check out items from the library’s collection, such as books, audiobooks, DVDs, and magazines, at no cost. Individuals who have a registered library card — and even those who don’t — can also visit the library to use various pieces of technology, including a printer, computers, and wifi, and attend programs, such as book clubs and educational classes.
To celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Clinton Public Library will host a bookmark design competition for Clinton-area children, teenagers, and adults. Interested individuals can pick up a blank bookmark template at the library’s Main Branch or download a blank bookmark template from the library’s website. Participants must submit their bookmark designs to the library’s Main Branch by Friday, Sept. 23, to enter the competition.
All competition entries will be posted on the Clinton Public Library’s Facebook page for the public to determine the competition winners. The design that gets the most Facebook “likes” within each age category from Monday, Sept. 26 to Friday, Sept. 30 will be deemed as the winner. Each winner will receive a prize.
Throughout Library Card Sign-Up Month, Clinton Public Library staff members will attend community events to provide community members with information about the library’s many services. These events include:
• Market Music, Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m., Lyons Four Square Park, Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Individuals will be able to sign up for a library card at this event.
• Stop the Hate/Show the Love Walk, Sept. 15, 4:30 p.m. , Jefferson Elementary School, 720 Fourth Ave South, Clinton.
• Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Sept. 24, walk registration will begin at 8 a.m. at Nelson Corp Field, 537 Ballpark Drive, Clinton. Individuals will be able to sign up for a library card at this event.)
Clinton Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand its services to meet the community’s needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit https://clintonpubliclibrary.us/about/library-cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.