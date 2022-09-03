CLINTON — The Clinton Public Library’s Board of Trustees’ decision to move the library to a new location was presented to the Clinton City Council in June, but after the council raised questions about the survey the library used to make a decision, options regarding the library’s future will again be posed to the community for input.
In March, the Library Board took into consideration the 374 survey responses it received. The results showed that the community primarily favored building an addition onto the existing building at 306 Eighth Ave South.
The board discussed at length the ongoing costs that would be associated with building an addition and decided the option wouldn’t provide a solution for the library’s issue of inaccessibility. For these reasons, the board voted to instead pursue the public’s second most-favored option: a new library in a new location.
It was this idea that Public Services Librarian Bethany Barelman, Youth Services Librarian Kendra Evers, and Library Board President Daniel McEleney presented to the City Council on June 15.
Evers told the City Council the survey findings included a strong response in favor of more meeting room availability at the library, split responses on what should happen with the Lyons Library, and that 294 respondents supported some sort of property tax increase to contribute to the funding of the project.
McEleney added that cost estimates of maintaining the existing building when compared with those that the construction of a new building would bring were provided by the architectural, structural engineering and interior design firm, FEH Design. It was this comparison the firm provided that caused the Library Board to move to the second of the community’s desires.
Concern was raised by Councilman Gregg Obren and Mayor Scott Maddasion in regard to the total number of responses to the survey as well as the ability of each respondent to answer all of the survey’s questions. Maddasion also inquired about bringing the building up to code with $1.4 million to alleviate accessibility issues.
Councilman Ron Mussmann wanted to know if the library had enough patronage to support a new building, and McEleney answered that the library is 7,000 square feet short of what a library for a community of its size should have. Councilman Cody Seeley voiced concern about the city’s ability to fund maintenance of the Main Library building if another were to be constructed
The meeting ended with City Administrator Matt Brooke’s request for a sheet outlining a proposed location and its requirements, and Maddasion requested a spreadsheet utilizing the library’s own figures rather than the estimates of FEH Design.
Library Director Susan Mesecher was present for the next City Council meeting on June 26 to address the council’s questions from the previous meeting. She offered clarity on the figures requested then pointed out how Clinton’s library compares to other libraries within the state. She said it ranks second to last on many factors, including the size of its collection due to a lack of space and that the Library Board’s decision wasn’t solely based on survey results but also on findings from multiple other public and core planning meetings.
Mesecher went on to explain to the council that the library does more than simply provide books. Other local libraries have grown and changed while these newer libraries become community learning spaces with better technologies to meet the needs of all area residents. Still, Library Administration had decided they won’t leave the current building empty and will secure its future use before leaving.
Mesecher requested that the council grant the Library the ability to change the use of existing Capital Improvement Project, or CIP, funds to explore options for the library further. The council unanimously approved the library’s ability to repurpose $60,000 it already had from CIP funds to complete a study and explore methods of fundraising.
Now, Mesecher says the library is working again with FEH Design on the beginning stages of a schematic design for a new library in a new location or its renovation and expansion. Another public survey will be taken in the spring and after that is completed they hope to focus on a feasibility study.
“Taking small steps toward something for the future,” Mesecher says of the project’s progression.
As this project progresses, Mesecher says library attendance is getting back to what it had been like before the COVID-19 pandemic had caused it to drastically decrease. These patrons have expressed how happy they are about the alley between the library and the YWCA that has been repaved and also the replacement of air conditioning on the children’s floor.
Youth programs were just recently announced to resume while students return to school after the summer break.
Afternoon Adventures is for students in kindergarten up through sixth grade and explores science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) principles through interactive activities every Wednesday in the Library’s Main Branch at 2:30 p.m.
Also at the main branch each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Storytime. Preschool kids ages 3 and 4 can interact with peers, listen to stories and songs, watch puppet shows, or make a craft to take home with them.
Two new events at the library for babies and toddlers encourage both children and adults to interact with songs, toys, and bubbles as they socialize with others. Toddler Time is held every fourth Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. and Baby Dance party is every second Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
For details on future events, visit https://clintonpubliclibrary.us.
