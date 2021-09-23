CLINTON — Harvest is underway in Clinton County, not only on area farms, but at the Clinton Public Library.
Public Services Librarian Bethany Barelman admits she's not a gardener, but she's been given charge of the library's seed. "The staff has been super helpful," said Barelman, who has been on the job less than two months.
In April 2019, the library began a seed-lending program. Patrons fill out forms at the front desk noting what seeds they are taking out. Seeds for flowers, vegetables, fruits and herbs are typically available, though stock is low right now, said Barelman.
Borrowers may take up to five packets, she said.
After the plants have grown, flowered and gone to seed, patrons are supposed to harvest the seeds to replenish the library's supply.
"We do have lots of people who have very successful gardens," said Barelman.
While patrons can check out whatever the library has right now, most people aren't planting in September. Right now, the library needs donations of seeds from plants that residents have in their gardens, Barelman said.
Many library employees have gardens and have brought it seeds, said Barelman. She has an entire basket of coneflower seeds.
Resident gardeners have been teaching Barelman how to harvest seeds from the flowers in the library's butterfly garden, which is kept up by members of Friends of the Library.
Right now is a good time to harvest seeds, and the library is in need of them, said Barelman.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the library will host a native-plant seed give-away from 10 a.m. to noon. The seeds will include milkweed, tying into the fall migration of monarch butterflies, Barelman said.
The event will include children's activities and a selfie booth, Barelman said.
