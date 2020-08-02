The Clinton Public Library's main library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lyons Branch is closed to the public but staff is able to answer reference questions via phone at 242-5355 and email lyons@clintonpubliclibrary.us Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PHASED OPENING The main floor is available for browsing and checking out items. Computer appointments on the main floor are available during open hours for a limited number of computers. The Children's floor is available for browsing by 45-minute appointments, starting on the top of the hour; call 243-5436 or email childrens@clintonpubliclibrary.us to reserve your time slot. If you are returning items, please use our book drop or media drop for non-book items.
ONLINE STORYTIMES The library has an online storytime group on Facebook. We post new storytime videos weekly. You can find it on our facebook page on the left-hand side menu under "Groups" or by searching "Clinton Public Library Storytime Group."
ABSOLUTE SCIENCE New videos are uploaded every Monday and Wednesday and can be logged on your BookPoints account. Visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.us/kids to view Absolute Science programs. There's fun bubbles, magic, and cool science experiments that are sure to wow and expand your imagination. The videos will be available until the end of August.
CURBSIDE PICK-UP 1. Call and let staff know which titles you’d like. You can also use the online catalog at rivershare.polarislibrary.com to browse items and place holds. 2. We’ll then set up an appointment for you to pick up your materials. You will be asked to confirm what type and color of vehicle you will be driving. 3. When you get to the library, please call again to let us know you’re ready. If you do not have a cell phone to use to call the library when you arrive, please let staff know beforehand and we will do our best to accommodate. 4. Staff will come out with your items in a bag and that bag will be placed on a designated table. After staff has taken proper distance away, you can come claim your bag.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located on the lower level of our library. Please practice social distancing.
MARKET MUSIC On Wednesday, August 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., join us at Four Square Park in the Lyons district for Todd Striley and the Noize. Bring your kids, lawn chairs, and coolers and enjoy some great music while still social distancing, shop the Farmer's Market or just relax and enjoy the scene. The event is free, and the whole family can enjoy. Special thanks to our sponsors 1st Gateway Credit Union, Citizens First Bank, and the Lyons Business and Professional Association.
