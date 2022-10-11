CLINTON – Community members are invited to attend an information session and financial aid workshop Oct. 25, in the lower level meeting room of the library, where representatives of Clinton Community College will provide information on the college’s programs and assist attendees on applying for resources in financial aid.
“By offering a children’s program and providing dinner for attendees, we hope more community members can attend, especially those who may face barriers to childcare assistance,” Clinton Public Library’s Kate Struble says. “Both CCC and the library hope to provide an opportunity so anyone, regardless of their educational background, can learn about what educational opportunities exist in our community that they can possibly pursue.”
A movie will be shown for children 5 and older, while CCC representatives give an informational presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be followed by individualized attention to questions on financial aid assistance, including those pertaining to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, as well as those regarding scholarship applications from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It is asked that children younger than 5 be accompanied by an older sibling or other responsible individual during the movie. Otherwise, they may stay with their guardian through the presentation and workshop.
Additionally, pizza from Pizza Hut will be provided for all attendees and their children for dinner at no cost.
The library’s staff plans to provide information on Brainfuse, an on-demand online learning service for students of all ages and educational levels. A product of the State Library of Iowa, it can be accessed through www.brainfuse.com or users may download the Brainfuse app to access free homework help in any subject from live online tutors. This service is available on any day of the week from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. CDT. It also offers study tools, such as pre-made flashcard sets and practice tests on various subjects.
