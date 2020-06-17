CLINTON — The Clinton Public Library has reopened, with limited access by appointment.
Appointments will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 1 p.m. to allow for cleaning between appointments and at the end of each day. The first hour is reserved for the most at-risk individuals. The Friends Bookstore remains closed at this time.
Call 242-8441 to book a 45-minute appointment.
The library will continue to provide curbside checkout during the same hours listed above.
Visit the library’s online, eBook and e-Audiobook resources at www.clintonpubliclibrary.us, sign up for its newsletter and check for updates. Its social media pages can be found using the handle @IACPL.
Contact the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.