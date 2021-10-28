CLINTON — Clinton Public Library needs volunteers for its Advisory Task Force, Library Director Susan Mesecher said Thursday in a press release.
The library is assessing space needs and the developing design solutions required to deliver library services based on community needs, Mesecher said.
"We are trying to gather as much public input as possible from as wide a range of community members as we can gather," Mesecher wrote. "Not a library user? No problem! We still want to hear about what you think the community needs."
Being on the task force takes little time, Mesecher said. The entire task force will be completed by January 2022, she said.
The task force will conduct four public meetings lasting about one hour each. Task force members can attend in person at the library or online through Zoom with meeting ID 835 5113 7986 and passcode 381789. To join by phone, task force members can call 1-312-626-6799.
Meetings are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 11, Monday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 15.
For more information, contact Clinton Public Library at 563-242-8441 or info@clintonpubliclibrary.us
