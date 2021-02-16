MORRISON, Ill. — Many readers, as they grow older, request books from the large-print collection at Morrison’s Odell Public Library. This collection has grown to 976 books with the help of a Go Fund Me campaign last fall that was spearheaded by the Odell Public Library Friends.
The campaign raised $1500 for the large-print collection alone, and books are being added monthly. Jan Horberg, Morrison High School librarian, searches for best sellers and interesting reads in large print.
Every six to eight weeks, large print books travel out of the library to Resthave Care and Rehabilitation or to Pleasant View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Resthave usually requests 50 books and Pleasant View, 25 books.
These books are picked out by Horberg and Lorna Temple. The most called for books are mysteries, Christian fiction, Amish romance, Westerns and a few non-fictions especially on well- known figures. The books are transported by library personnel.
The large-print collection is very popular and has a large circulation. In 2020, 834 of these books were read, but in 2019 (with no pandemic going on), the circulation was 1369.
The library welcomes suggestions of titles to add to this collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.