Life Connections Peer Recovery Services has gone through many tumultuous changes over the last five years, but it’s led to a new location and new services for people throughout the Clinton area.
Todd Noack struggled with chronic pain. He struggled even more to find support. At the time, it led him to a suicide attempt. When he recovered, he knew there were other people who needed help, too.
“Some of the things I recovered with could definitely help someone else,” Noack recalled.
That’s where he started with his peer recovery services. Life Connections is a peer-run recovery center for people with mental health or substance use issues to work on recovery before hitting crisis situations.
“In our field, human connection is the biggest part of recovery,” Noack said. “Aren’t we all in some kind of recovery? Recovery looks different for everybody, and that’s what we focus on. Whatever they see recovery as, that’s where we meet them.”
Life Connections received initial funding in 2018 to run a peer-run respite house in DeWitt, Iowa. The original “Rhonda’s House” opened after a donation of a building from Genesis.
After Genesis needed to take control of the property again, Life Connections worked on securing state funding for the purchase of another house for the recovery center. The new property was purchased in June of 2022, featuring five bedrooms and a connected office for Life Connections staff and resources. The group maintained the name “Rhonda’s House”. This property is also in DeWitt, but the new space alone has increased the impact that Life Connections is able to make as a respite home.
Rhonda’s House was the first model for a peer-run respite in the state.
“It’s evidenced-based,” Noack said. “We don’t want to know about any addiction, we don’t want to know a diagnosis. We want to know what the underlying issue is. One of our staff is going to have experience that will relate to that issue.”
Life Connections also got new funding for their after-hours recovery center. The recovery center was in downtown DeWitt for a little over two years. It switched to virtual during the pandemic, and they have maintained the virtual services as a part of what Life Connections does.
New funding from places including AmeriGroup and the state of Iowa helped to update some of that technology. This makes meetings more accessible and resources more available.
“People are able to take part of daily support groups,” Noack said. “We don’t want transportation to be a barrier. A smartphone, a tablet, a computer, they can go right to the website.”
Now, that recovery wellness center has moved to a new location in Clinton. The Wellness Recovery Center is located at 1663 Lincolnway and is a place for people experiencing mental health issues can work with Peer Support Specialists on their individual recovery journeys.
“Now we have a much bigger room for support groups,” Noack said. “We have another room for technology, a room for meditation, a room for resources, a room for arts and crafts. We get anywhere from 4-5 new people a week at that recovery center.”
They are open 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. during the week, and then noon-6 p.m. on the weekends. The after-hours focus is to offer another resource for people when they are vulnerable.
“There are lots of resources during the day, but what do people do when they close,” Noack said. “Friday night is the biggest night for addiction and mental health issues. People struggle from Friday night to Monday morning. We want to catch those people. We want them to know they have support out there.”
Noack has big plans for the recovery and wellness centers in the area. Eventually, he wants to expand hours, offer more addiction resources, and open an entirely new recovery center.
Ultimately, he wants to extend help to as many people in the region as possible.
“The biggest positive that I’m seeing from the people walking through the doors is just that,” Noack said. “They’re walking through the door. That is the first step. That is the most positive, and that is the proudest I am of them and what we do.”
