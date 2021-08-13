CLINTON — Residents living in and around Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Church of the Open Door will host this community event Aug. 30 at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, which is related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis and kidney and thyroid function.
Screenings are affordable and convenient, Life Line said. Free parking is available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with clients to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.