DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation will shut off the roadway lights on the U.S. 52 Mississippi River Bridge (Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Savanna, Illinois and U.S. 30 Mississippi River Bridge (Gateway Bridge) that connects Fulton, Illinois to Clinton beginning Wednesday, June 7.
The shutoff is to reduce the number of mayflies on the bridge pavement. The lights will be turned back on around Sept. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.