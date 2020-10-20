DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding Iowans that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The general application period runs from Nov. 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021. Early applications began Oct. 1 for households that have a resident who is 60 or older or disabled, or in cases where disconnection is imminent.
The IUB encourages anyone facing difficulty in paying their utility bill to contact their local community action agency or their local utility company.
The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Eligibility for the federally funded program is based on household size and income, type of fuel, and type of housing. Funding for LIHEAP and the Weatherization Assistance Program is limited.
Applicants qualified for LIHEAP or the Weatherization Assistance Program are protected by Iowa law from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service during the moratorium period of Nov. 1 through April 1. However, the IUB urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt.
Interested applicants should apply at the community action agency serving their area. To find your local agency, call 211, visit the Iowa Department of Human Rights website, or call IDHR at (515) 242-5655 or 1-800-351-4659.
For assistance, contact IUB Customer Service staff at 1-877-565-4450 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.
