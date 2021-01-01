CLINTON — A change in career paths led Rick Lincoln to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office where he was employed for 36 years, the last 20 as the county sheriff, prior to his retirement.
After graduating high school, Lincoln’s planned follow his grandparents and parents into farming, he said this week. To supplement his income, Lincoln worked at a factory, building tractor cabs and welding.
After a few years, Lincoln realized that starting a career in farming would be difficult because of the farm crisis of the early 1980s. And he didn’t like working in a factory, he said.
Lincoln applied to the sheriff’s office and made the top-10 list. Then he decided to go back to college to start a law enforcement career.
Lincoln was later hired as a deputy sheriff, a role he held for 16 years. The job included working in the jail and running the school program.
Lincoln was transferred to road patrol and was promoted to sergeant. He spent his last three years prior to being elected sheriff as an investigator, he said.
Lincoln initially had no desire to be sheriff, but former Sheriff Gary Mulholland recommended that Lincoln run for the office.
“I was content being a deputy and was hoping to climb to the position of lieutenant,” Lincoln said. “But Sheriff Mulholland had approached me and said that he was getting ready to to retire. He thought I had what it took to be the sheriff and that he would support me if I would run.
“So I discussed it with my wife, and we decided to give it a shot. And the rest is history,” Lincoln said.
Since Lincoln already served for 16 years in the sheriff’s office prior to being elected sheriff, he had already worked in the jail, served civil papers and had done mental health and substance abuse transports, he said. He was familiar with the operations side of the office but had not worked with budgets or been on any of the communications, 911 or emergency management boards.
“My first term was learning to drink from a fire hose of knowledge,” Lincoln said. “Going to city council meetings and D.A.R.E graduations and all the other associated things that are associated with the position of the sheriff. There’s a lot more that goes on than a lot of the staff realize when the sheriff isn’t in the office.”
There were advantages and challenges to having served in the sheriff’s office prior to being elected sheriff, Lincoln said. He already knew the capabilities and talents of deputies, he said.
However, there were also expectations of what Lincoln was going to do to enhance their careers, he said.
“It helped because I knew who had the ability to do certain aspects of the job, but it was not so beneficial when they had an expectation that I did not meet,” Lincoln said.
During Lincoln’s his time as sheriff, the Gateway Area Police Administrators, consisting of the sheriff and police chiefs of the Clinton, Camanche, DeWitt and Fulton police departments, was formed. The group met on a monthly basis to talk about mutual areas of concern of interest.
The officers purchased public safety software the agencies could share, which was helpful for the agencies, Lincoln said.
Lincoln had the National Institute of Corrections do a jail needs and justice system assessment in 2008, he said. The assessment was done to determine what steps needed to be taken to deal with the overcrowding in the old jail.
The Institute recommended forming a justice coordinating committee, Lincoln said.
“They helped us put the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission together, Lincoln said. “And that was an area where everybody that had an investment in the criminal justice system would meet on a regular basis to talk about mutual areas of concern and how we could help each other overcome obstacles and address issues in a positive manner. And out of that was born the Clinton County Jail project.”
Lincoln has met with Sheriff Elect Bill Greenwalt to assist with Greenwalt’s transition to the role of county sheriff. Lincoln has known Greenwalt for many years, and they had a good working relationship, Lincoln said.
“He did come in and meet with me for several hours one day,” Lincoln said. “And I assured him that the staff members that I have in place are subject-matter experts in their areas that they are operating. And that they will be very beneficial for him to learn from as he gets introduced into his new role here.”
Lincoln said he was honored and privileged to serve the Clinton County citizens for the last 36 years, and especially the last 20 years as sheriff. He received many positive comments from citizens, he said.
Lincoln said that anyone considering a career in law enforcement should pursue the opportunity.
“Not all the areas have that negative connotation as we see on the media frequently,” Lincoln said. “There’s a lot of good people out there that are very supportive.
“And it’s been said that law enforcement gives you the front seat to the greatest show on earth. You get to see things and deal with people. A lot of people never even imagine what goes on out there.”
