Looking into the future is something the LincolnWay Community Foundation hangs its proverbial hat on. So, when the organization’s director Pat Henricksen mentioned retirement, the wheels began turning.
Henricksen, who’s served as the foundation’s director since 2005, said her retirement is not imminent. It’s “at least a year and a half away.” However, the foundation’s governing board is already planning ahead.
The main concern is a monetary one. Henricksen has volunteered as the foundation’s director her entire tenure. She hasn’t taken a dime of compensation, but her replacement, the next director, will most likely require payment.
To that end, the LincolnWay Forever Fund has been established, and thanks to private donations, $130,000 has been accumulated toward salaries and future operational costs. Some of the money could also be put toward grants, Henricksen said.
“We want to get it to $500,000 in the next five years or so,” Henricksen said.
Five-year pledges in the form of private donations are being accepted toward the cause.
Foundation’s function
The LincolnWay Community Foundation has doled out $7.6 million in grants and scholarships since 1988.
It began as a consortium of DeWitt residents in the 1970s who banded together to reopen the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre. Originally called the DeWitt Community Foundation, the organization played a role in multiple capital projects and organizations in DeWitt, including the Central Community Educational Foundation (that Henricksen founded), the Referral Center, DeWitt Theater Company, DeWitt Hospital Foundation and DeWitt Fine Arts Foundation, among many others.
Henricksen took the reins in 2005 after a long career as a teacher and administrator in the Central DeWitt School District.
Shortly after Henricksen signed on, the name of the foundation changed to LincolnWay Community Foundation, because the organization’s long-term goal was to branch out into the rural reaches of the Clinton County.
Today, the foundation manages 92 funds that helps 10 towns in Clinton County, including DeWitt, Charlotte, Delmar, Calamus, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland. Clinton and Camanche are served by the River Bluff Foundation.
Henricksen said her dream was to establish an endowment for each town “that would give back every year to let them build something for their city.”
To this point, the only rural county town to possess such an endowment is Grand Mound, Henricksen said. She said to establish similar funding sources in the remaining towns, efforts are ongoing to open lines of communication with them to provide education on, among other things, the 25% state tax credit that comes with donating to the endowments.
The tax credit, Henricksen said, was established specifically to help pump life into the rural corners of the state.
“Money was oozing out of here,” she said. “Farms were being sold and they wanted (to help) the little towns that were starving and dying, so every county in Iowa had a county foundation that does this.”
Gathering funds
Those communication channels with Clinton County’s rural municipalities have become paramount recently as the foundation seeks to both expand its endowment footprint and add to its LincolnWay Forever Fund.
Greg Gannon has been the boots on the ground for that endeavor. Gannon, the president and CEO of DeWitt Bank & Trust, has begun attending the city council meetings of all the towns in Clinton County as well as the Clinton County Supervisors’ meetings.
The effort is all volunteer work for Gannon. While there, he shares the LincolnWay’s mission while also explaining the need to fund Henricksen’s replacement.
Gannon’s pitch is clear.
“Look around your community. You can see the projects that LincolnWay has supported over the years,” Gannon said of his talking points. “Just look around and see what LincolnWay has done for you now, and what it can do in the future.”
The sales effort has been well received. So far, a handful of town councils have approved three-year pledges, the amounts of which are scaled based on each town’s population.
• Grand Mound pledged $4,456 over three years.
• Calamus pledged $1,851 over three years.
• Low Moor pledged $1,800 over three years.
• Wheatland pledged $4,172 over three years.
• Delmar pledged $2,670 over three years.
Gannon spoke with the county Supervisors Jan. 1 and planned to meet with them again March 1. LincolnWay is requesting $40,000 from the county.
Gannon has yet to speak with the councils of DeWitt, Charlotte, Lost Nation and Toronto.
“The foundation’s board is wise to think that (Henricksen’s) eventual successor may need to be a paid position and not a volunteer position,” Gannon said. “I think they’re on the right track looking for a funding source.”
New director qualifications
The LincolnWay Foundation Board of Directors is still finalizing the director position’s job description. A salary is also being determined.
Henricksen said the new director must possess a desire to “know the community and know the people.”
“They need to be able to sell the future of rural Clinton County,” she said. “And, you have to be able to trust that person who you are giving endowments to that it’s going to be there and served right,” she said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.