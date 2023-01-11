DEWITT — Nonprofits can apply for grants from the LincolnWay Community Foundation beginning Jan. 25.
Grants will support projects or programs that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of Clinton County, including Andover, Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Toronto, Welton and Wheatland.
Applications must be submitted online by March 1. The application and guidelines are available at dbqfoundation.org/lwcf.
Annually, the LincolnWay Community Foundation distributes funds from its earnings to numerous area nonprofits to fulfill its mission: inspire communities by connecting people with causes and resources for all generations. The Community Foundation has a broad, flexible purpose, providing support to a wide variety of organizations.
Preference is given to projects that:
• address significant community issues.
• involve other community resources, organizations or volunteers.
• indicate sound financial management with funding from additional sources.
• fit within the Foundation’s mission.
• present clear work plans that show the ability to achieve the project’s goal.
Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) organizations or governmental bodies. Other nonprofits with charitable projects may also qualify but must partner with a qualified nonprofit or government body that will serve as a sponsor.
Contact LincolnWay Community Foundation Executive Director Amanda Willimack at lwcf@dbqfoundation.org or (563) 212-2812 with questions regarding eligibility.
Funding for grants is made possible by donations to the LincolnWay Community Foundation endowment, a fund that assists in charitable projects and programs that contribute to the quality of life in rural Clinton County.
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/lwcf.
