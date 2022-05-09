DEWITT — As part of its mission to strengthen local nonprofits, the LincolnWay Community Foundation has awarded 23 grants to nonprofits in Andover, Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Grand Mound, Goose Lake, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland.
The awards include continued pledges to support the DeWitt Community Library expansion with a $5,000 gift each year for five years, $2,000 to the DeWitt Referral Center each year for three years, and $4,000 to the Fieldstone Project each year for five years. The Community Foundation also continued its support of DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation’s program to provide bicycle helmets for second-graders at Cal-Wheat, Central DeWitt and Northeast schools.
Grant recipients are:
• Andover Community Ambulance for a Stryker power cot and rails – $2,000.
• Andover Volunteer Fire Department for protective gear – $2,000.
• Charlotte Firefighters Association for new personal protective equipment – $1,568.
• Charlotte/Goose Lake First Responders for a portable aspirator – $670.
• City of Calamus for downtown building restoration – $500.
• City of Goose Lake Fire Department for a fire pumper truck – $2,000.
• City of Grand Mound for Light Up the Park – $500.
• City of Welton for portable EZ rink and holiday lights – $500.
• Concerned Citizens of DeWitt for a crisis assistance program – $500.
• Delmar Development for shade at the splashpad – $500.
• DeWitt Theater Company for digital menu displays – $500.
• DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department for a children’s fire safety program – $1,000.
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Clinton County for books – $500.
• Grand Mound Fire and Rescue for scene safety lighting – $2,000.
• Low Moor Hometown Pride for veterans memorial restoration – $500.
• Northeast Elementary for an inclusive playground project – $500.
• St. Joseph Catholic School, DeWitt, for phonics core reading support – $500.
• Summer lunch box program – $500.
• Welton Volunteer Fire Department for utility fire truck – $2,000.
“Our local nonprofits are building stronger communities, and we are excited to provide support for many of their projects,” said Amanda Willimack, Foundation executive director.
The Community Foundation’s grantmaking is supported by gifts to its endowment fund, which may be eligible for the Endow Iowa 25% State Tax Credit. For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/lwcf. To make an impact in the community, visit dbqfoundation.org/foreverlw.
