DEWITT — From emergency service providers to outdoors groups, local organizations will receive monetary support for community-enhancing projects from the LincolnWay Community Foundation.
The foundation has announced the awarding of $26,910 to 14 organizations in communities across Clinton County through its 2021 grant cycle.
The awards include two multi-year pledges. One for the DeWitt Community Library expansion was for $5,000 each year over five years, and the second was for $2,000 annually for three years to the DeWitt Referral Center.
The LincolnWay Community Foundation also maintained its support of the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation’s program to provide bicycle helmets for second-graders at Calamus-Wheatland, Central DeWitt and Northeast schools.
The Community Foundation received numerous requests for funding, demonstrating a great need for assistance while highlighting the amount of energy community leaders are putting into new projects, said Executive Director Pat Henricksen.
“We are excited by the work our local nonprofits are doing to improve our communities and pleased that we can provide support for 14 of those projects,” said Henricksen.
The Community Foundation’s grant making is supported by gifts to its endowment fund, which may be eligible for the Endow Iowa 25% state tax credit.
Grant recipients are:
• Calamus American Legion Community Organization: $3,500 for its CALCO remodel.
• DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department: $475 for firefighter safety initiatives.
• Charlotte Community Fire Company: $1,000 for LED with Inverter.
• Summer Lunch Box Program: $2,000.
• Northeast Athletic Boosters: $1,000 for a football and track scoreboard.
• City of Grand Mound: $825 for trail benches.
• International Association of Lions Clubs: $1,500 for Wheatland Lions Club light project.
• St. Joseph School, DeWitt: $300 for lifelong wellness skills for students.
• Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, Clinton County: $310 for Mindful Teen Workshop Series.
• Paul Skeffington Memorial Race Foundation: $1,000 for 34th annual Paul Skeffington Memorial Race, after race celebration and Tunes in Town.
• DeWitt Referral Center: $2,000 for the new Referral Center building.
• DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation: $4,000 for second grade bike helmets.
• DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation: $4,000 for the new Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living complex.
• Friends of Frances Banta Waggoner Library: $5,000 for Library Expansion.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, LincolnWay Community Foundation assists in charitable projects and programs that contribute to the quality of life in rural Clinton County, Iowa. The foundation provides grants, scholarships, tax benefits and administration services to organizations, churches, schools and individuals with charitable intent in Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.