DEWITT — The LincolnWay Community Foundation awarded $16,500 in the form of 10 grants to area non-profits.
The awards included a continued pledge to the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library — a $5,000 gift each year for five years — and a new pledge of $2,000 to the DeWitt Referral Center each year for three years.
The Community Foundation received over $100,000 in requests for funding, something it believes demonstrates the need for assistance and the amount of energy community leaders are putting into new projects.
“We are excited by the work our local non-profits are doing to improve our communities and pleased that we can provide support for 10 of those projects,” said Pat Henricksen, executive director of the foundation.
Grant recipients are:
• Calamus-Wheatland Community School District, $1,000 for preschool furniture and toys.
• Clinton County Conservation Foundation, $500 for Eden Valley Nature Center AV equipment.
• Concerned DeWitt Citizens, $2,000 for DeWitt Referral Center building.
• DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation, $2,000 for bike helmets for second-graders.
• DeWitt Theater Company, $2,000 for sound, lighting and curtain replacements.
• Frances Banta Waggoner Library, $5,000 for library expansion.
• Northeast Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, $1,500 for inclusive playground improvements.
• Project Linus of East Central Iowa, $500 for blanket-making days.
• City of Grand Mound, $1,000 for Community Center improvements.
• Wheatland Betterment Association, $1,000 for historic murals — Wheatland and Calamus.
