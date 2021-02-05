DEWITT — The LincolnWay Community Foundation held its annual planning meeting last month to elect officers, renew board member terms, and set goals for the new year.
New board members inducted at the annual meeting include Erin Meyermann of Charlotte, who will fulfill the remaining term of Merle Ocken, who died in August. Brenda Gannon of DeWitt will fulfill Steve Kent’s term. Other board members include John Peavey, Jim Owen, Carol Schuster, Ilene Deckert, Sue Haack, Paul Schnack, Greg Barnes and Roger Hill.
Peavey was elected president; Barnes will be vice president; Deckert, secretary; Haack, scribe; Hill, treasurer; and Schuster, financial secretary.
The foundation is a 30-year-old foundation, working first in 1987 for the community of DeWitt and in 2005 expanding to support all the small towns of rural Clinton County. The Foundation has assets of over $7 million 98% of which are permanently held endowments designated for special causes in rural Clinton County.
