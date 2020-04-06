CLINTON — When Holly’s Dogs opened its new drive-up restaurant on South Second Street on Monday, plenty of people were willing to wait in line for the hot dogs.
Owner Holly Rowden ran the drive-up window while Emma Jacobs, Maddie Rowden, Jen Gerdes and Andrew Reed prepared hot dogs and fries for customers. The day had been “very busy,” the staff said shortly before noon.
Lynn Daniels of Clinton waited with his dog in a line of about 10 cars that snaked its way out of the Holly’s Dogs driveway and up Second Street toward Sixth Avenue South.
“My wife and I are both retired teachers,” said Daniels. With restaurants and other businesses shut down and people staying home due to the coronavirus epidemic, grabbing some food at a drive-through “breaks the boredom.”
Daniels said he and his wife are trying to help local businesses that are losing money because of closures and because people are staying home. “We’ve been eating out quite a bit,” Daniels said.
Holly’s Dogs has served hot dogs on the riverfront during summers in Clinton for nearly eight years. With the new indoor facility in the former drive-through bank at the corner of Second Street and Seventh Avenue South, Holly’s Dogs can operate all year long and in inclement weather, Rowden said last month.
