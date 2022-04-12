DEWITT — Armchair travelers will enjoy “The North Atlantic: Seas, Sagas and Scenes” by Martha Bonte of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clinton. She is the presenter for the DeWitt Noon Lions Cub travelogue Tuesday, April 19. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt.
Sail with the Bontes on a month-long cruise in the North Atlantic Ocean from Boston to Maine, the Canadian Maritime Provinces, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Holland, Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Inuit, the Celts, the Basques, and the Vikings have been exploring the North Atlantic region for more than one thousand years.
The couple’s personal voyage of discovery helped them answer several questions that may be of interest to travelogue attendees as well. Where is the best lobster found: Bar Harbor, Maine, or Halifax, Nova Scotia? Why did the inventor of the telephone move to Canada? What was one of the earliest real estate scams in history; or is Greenland truly green and is Iceland covered in ice? What country has zero greenhouse gas emissions? Why did the Titanic sink? Why did the Zuiderdam (their ship) not sink when it came near an iceberg? What’s the deal with the horns on the Viking helmets? What’s the secret to Guinness Stout? Who were the first Europeans to discover and settle North America?
Join them as they share some of the scenes, re-tell some of the sagas of the Norse, and consider some historic and present-day enigmas from this dynamic region.
This date has been designated as Pie Day. A long-time tradition, the Noon Lions will treat all attendees to a slice of pie in appreciation of their continued support for this series.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
The next program in the series is Tuesday, May 3. Megan Peavey Skeffington of Clifton Park, N.Y., will present “Adventures in Africa,” featuring South Africa and Zimbabwe.
