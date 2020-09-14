CLINTON — Lions District 9EC includes Cedar, Clinton, Jones, Jackson, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott counties, several of which were hit hard by the Aug. 10 derecho.
The district responded with a $10,000 Disaster Grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation. In addition, 9EC also tapped its Care & Share funds in the amount of $6,000. An additional $3,000 Community Impact Grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation also was donated.
The $19,000 disaster relief was distributed as follows:
- Cedar Rapids received $10,000 in assistance, purchased and distributed through HAYCAP. Several pallets of food were purchased and distributed in the Cedar Rapids/Marion area by Cedar Rapids Lions, with coordination by HAYCAP.
- Southeast Linn County received $2,000 in assistance, which was sent through the Mount Vernon Lions Club. Additional assistance is expected from individual Mount Vernon Lions. The Lions Club purchased cleaning, disinfecting and medical supplies through an area grocery store, and distributed them in the area.
- Clinton County received $4,500 in assistance through Information and Referral of Clinton County. Food, water, medical and cleaning supplies were purchased through Hyvee, Fairway and Jewel food stores in Clinton. The Clinton Lions Club led the distribution.
- Cedar County and other areas received $2,500 in Walmart gift cards. PCC Jerry Inman of Stanwood Lions contacted local law enforcement and government agencies to get names of families in need. Inman was given referrals of 20 families that needed help. He purchased 25 $100 gift cards, and then interviewed and distributed them to those families.
