LOW MOOR — The decision was far from easy to make, but members of the Low Moor Lions Club canceled their annual omelet breakfast this winter.
But, ever-focused on fundraising for those the club dutifully serves, members followed the organization’s motto, “We Serve,” and came up with a different, more COVID-friendly idea.
The Low Moor Lions Club is holding a “Lucky Grocery Raffle.” The drawing will take place on St. Patrick’s Day, or when all of the tickets have been sold.
This raffle is different than most events of its kind, organizers said. There will be 30 prize-winning tickets; the more tickets a person buys, the more chances they have to win.
Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased from any Lions member, including (all have 563 area codes) Ted Witt, 522-2063; Tarron Borgeson, 210-3108; Roger Hill, 357-3956; Jerome Burken, 212-6314; Dennis Schroeder, 249-0860; and Ralph Binnie, 249-1071.
Prizes will be Fareway gift cards, which winners can use to buy any kind of grocery.
There will be five $150 gift cards, 10 $100 gift cards and 15 $50 gift cards.
Members are hopeful all the tickets will be sold in time to announce the winners on “lucky” St. Patrick’s Day.
Witt said by using gift cards the winners will not be limited as to what they can purchase.
“These can be used for anything at Fareway,” he noted. “Any kind of food … anything the winners want.”
Witt, who has overseen the omelet breakfast fundraiser for several years, said canceling this year’s event was a tough call to make. But members were hard-pressed to find a way to pull off the annual breakfast in a safe manner.
Witt said having to miss out on beloved annual events has been difficult this past year. The club, which originated in 1978, is hoping to move forward from all the cancelations of parades and other functions.
For starters, the Low Moor Lions is planning on hosting their annual car show Saturday, July 10. Entry forms already are available, and Witt said the Lions Club is anticipating record numbers. More information about the car show will be obtainable in the coming months.
Witt said he hopes this year will be “a far cry from last year,” and that parades and other fun and festive events will be able to take place safely.
The omelet breakfast has long been a successful fundraiser, and Witt said he is optimistic the grocery raffle will be a proper replacement.
“I want to thank people in advance for their support,” Witt related. “When the community supports us — as well as other civic and charitable organizations — it helps us to help those in need.”
The Low Moor Lions Club recently was honored for participating in the Iowa KidSight screening program, for the past 20 years. Over the years the club has screened over 5,000 children (up to 4 years of age), and provided nearly 300 referrals for follow-up care for potential vision issues.
The club is hopeful new generations of members will join to continue this proud tradition of service.
“We always are looking for new members,” Witt said. “While the club is proud of consistently maintaining nearly 70 members for the past several years, we are always hoping for more. We encourage anyone who is interested to contact any current member for information on becoming a member of a local organization you will be proud to be a part of.”
