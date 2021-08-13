DELMAR — The Delmar Lions will host a tractor ride Saturday, Aug. 21, to raise money for the non-profit organization.
For the second year, the Lions are inviting residents to take a 60-mile drive through Clinton County on their tractors.
The tour leaves Delmar Park at 9 a.m. and makes its way to Goose Lake for a morning stop. Drivers will continue to McCausland where The Lucky Frog Bar and Grill will serve pulled-pork dinners.
During the afternoon, the tractors will stop in DeWitt before finishing the trip at Delmar Park about 4 p.m.
Lions member Kent Petersen said the Lions plan to continue the fundraiser every year. “Last year we had 40 tractors,” Petersen said. Some had buddy seats, and families and friends met the tractors at stopping points along the way, so the number of people taking part was much higher.
If the weather is nice and fewer people have COVID concerns, the turnout will be better this year, Petersen said.
Most of the tractors are restored antiques from the 50s and 60s, said Petersen, but some farmers drive newer models.
The cost to ride in the tractor tour is $25 per tractor. The lunch in McCausland will cost an addition $10, Petersen said. Drivers may register and pay their fees at Delmar Park prior to the start of the tour.
