DEWITT — DeWitt native Sarah Watson will present “I Spent a Month in France” at the March 22 DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue.
Watson, now a reporter with the Quad-City Times, participated in a University of Iowa study abroad experience that took her to southwest France, where she lived with a host family while taking a four-week French class. After a whirlwind month immersed in the language, she spent a week in Paris, setting foot in what seemed like every major art museum and discovering "the best ice cream in all of France." This program was rescheduled from the original January date.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 370-9394. If classes are canceled or dismissed early in the Central DeWitt School District, there will be no travelogue.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Masks are not required but are recommended.
The next program in the series will be April 5. Norm Moline of Rock Island, Illinois will present “China and the U.S.: Understanding China through a Comparative Lens.”
