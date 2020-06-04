CLINTON — The Iowa Court of Appeals has affirmed Clinton County District Court Judge Marlita Greve’s 2019 denial of Alejandro Lira’s request for post-conviction relief.
The Iowa Court of Appeals filed its opinion Wednesday.
Greve in July 2019 denied Lira’s application for post-conviction relief filed in August 2018. Lira was convicted by jury in 2016 of first-degree robbery and attempted murder, both Class B felonies. Lira was sentenced to serve prison sentences not to exceed 25 years on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
Lira, 30, challenged the court’s denial of relief on his claims of ineffective assistance of counsel. The ruling says to succeed on the ineffective assistance of counsel claims, Lira must establish that counsel failed to perform an essential duty and prejudice resulted. Lira claimed counsel failed to investigate photographs of dental records to corroborate the theory that a gun was placed in his mouth. The ruling says counsel did investigate the photograph but it was inaccessible.
“We find counsel did not fail to perform an essential duty as to the photograph,“ the Court of Appeals ruling says. “And, although Lira testified at his post-conviction trial that his teeth were fixed while he was in the county jail in the summer of 2016, he presented no evidence of any dental records that trial counsel should have discovered and presented at his trial. Absent a showing by a preponderance of the evidence that such dental records did exist or that they showed the alleged damage to his teeth, we are unable to say that Lira suffered prejudice as a result of counsel’s failure to pursue them.”
The ruling says Lira also claimed his counsel was ineffective in failing to pursue a change of venue based on pretrial publicity. The Court of Appeals concluded counsel was not ineffective on this point, the ruling says.
The ruling states Lira also claimed his constitutional right to a jury drawn from a fair cross-section of the community was violated because all the jurors at the trial were white. The Court of Appeals in the ruling noted its agreement with the district court, stating Lira presented no evidence in support of his claim other than the jury being all white. The ruling says the evidence was insufficient to establish a violation of the fair cross-section requirement.
“We find counsel was not ineffective as alleged and conclude Lira failed to meet his burden to establish a violation of the fair cross-section requirement,” the ruling says. “As such, we affirm the denial of Lira’s application for post-conviction relief.”
