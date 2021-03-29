DEWITT — “Good morning, boys and girls,” Cindy Nees said with a smile at the start of a recent Wednesday morning Preschool Story Time program.
After a cheerful greeting, Nees, the DeWitt Community Library children’s librarian, delved into the next letter of the alphabet the group was set to learn — the letter “u.”
Having worked at the library for the past six years and as a kindergarten teacher for many years before that, Nees was as engaging and animated as ever as she read stories, sang songs and even shared an easy and fun snack idea.
All that was missing were the children.
But Nees knew they were there, just not in person.
They were watching on Facebook Live, which is how several of the library’s programs are made available in the age of COVID-19.
While it took a little time last year for the library staff to navigate their way through the quarantine, they figured out safe ways to continue offering their services to children and adults alike.
Putting programs like Preschool Story Time (for 3-5-year-olds) and Mother Goose Time (for infants/toddlers up to 3 years of age) on Facebook Live has proven to be an effective way to reach youngsters.
“We can see how many kids were watching it,” Nees explained. “It’s interesting to see, and the number varies. Having 10 kids here at the library, in person, was considered a very good day. Now, we can see that we have 20 watching. Some watch it later, and it can be as many as 50 to 60 kids.”
The library began putting programs online in mid-March of last year. Nees remembers the first online story time being conducted from the Kid’s Corner in the former library, which, at the time, contained stacks of boxes set to be moved to the newly expanded building.
It was also the last story time to take place in that room.
Deciding how to proceed with giving community members access to books, videos and programs took some quick and creative thinking.
“It was all just so sudden,” Nees said of the pandemic and subsequent implementation of COVID restrictions. “After a day or two, we thought, this is going to be awhile . . . what do we do? It was an adjustment.”
But ideas were developed, enabling people to still utilize the new library.
A new facility
Nees now leads the program from the facility’s brand-new story time room.
It’s a welcoming and vibrant space, with flecks of rainbow colors embedded in the carpeting. Cuddly stuffed animals are perched on the window sill, tear-shaped ottomans colored yellow, red, turquoise and orange, where parents can sit and visit while their children enjoy programs, and toys, including chunky LEGO blocks, are neatly packed in baskets tucked against an accent wall painted a Saber-purple color.
Glass walls and a tall, wide window welcome in lots of light and provide a feeling of openness.
It’s one of many amenities the library boasts, in particular, in the children’s section.
The section is divided into “neighborhoods” according to subject matter, the authors are arranged in alphabetical order and the books face outward on the shelves so children can easily see the covers.
There also is a table containing laptop computers, which include only educational games to play.
The “Discovery Corner” will have toys – including a train table – and offer kids a place to play while their parents/caregivers browse the library.
“When I think about the difference between this space and the old library, it’s amazing,” Nees related, “It’s really, really lovely. Things are really progressing.
“We still have books. I like the idea of kids sitting with a book in their hands and turning pages . . . it’s good for their brains.”
Staying connected
Nees said between remote learning and video games, she was concerned parents would think their children already were spending enough time looking at computer screens.
Fortunately, given the number of views according to Facebook Live, youngsters still are tuning in to learn and have fun.
Nees, a mother of four and grandmother of five – with one due in June – said in addition to offering activities online, programs including the Kids Club have made craft kits available for young people to pick up at the library and create at home.
“We try to imagine what it will be like to have real kids here,” Nees said with a smile as she looked around the Story Time Room. “We do what we can to entice people to come into the new library, to show them all the new things we have. We have an entire genealogy room, a business center and a large meeting room.
“Doing things online is challenging. Trying to connect with the kids through a computer screen can be very tricky,” she said. “But even online, it’s good for them to have a real person talking to them and teaching them things. DeWitt is a really nice town; (city officials) keep it warm and inviting for families. This new library is a part of that.”
Nees said residents should keep an eye out for information on the library’s website and Facebook page about this year’s summer reading program, which will kick off June 5 and run through July.
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
