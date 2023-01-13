CLINTON — Cake Fantasies by Ashley opened Tuesday at its new location of 122 Fifth Ave. South.
The business, owned by Ashley Spurgeon for four years now, was previously located just up the block at 501 S. Second St., but Spurgeon’s new shop between La Feria and Albert’s Jewelry offers the self-taught professional baker more much-needed space.
“It’s about twice the size,” Spurgeon says.
The business replaces Miller’s Furniture & Bedding, which has permanently closed. The furniture store’s carpeting has been replaced with new black and white checkered flooring and the pegboard that adorned the walls has been removed. The freshly painted red and white walls complement Spurgeon’s Betty Boop memorabilia that decorates her glass display cases and counters.
She says it’s been fun to watch people walking by peek inside the large storefront windows to see the result of remodeling.
“We had to move before the big winter storm,” Spurgeon says, referring to the Dec. 23 blizzard, but Dec. 22 was the last day of business at the South Second Street location. “So it all had to happen in one night.”
“We did wheel a few things down the street,” she says. “We were all laughing.”
A lot of Spurgeon’s regular customers, she says, had come to visit the new location on the first day of business there. The community as a whole has shown a very positive response to the move.
“When we first acquired this building,” Spurgeon says, “I posted a picture on Facebook of standing on the front of it and I almost fell over. I think we got really close to almost 1,000 reactions to it.”
She’s not, however, planning a celebration of the opening of the business at its new location just yet.
“Closer to spring, I think, when it’s a little warmer,” she says. “There are some things we still want to do.”
Spurgeon’s plans include signage on the windows and possibly a new awning if not its removal altogether. She has pictures she wants to hang on the walls and tables and chairs to place out in front of the building as well.
She’s looking forward to upcoming city events, such as Wine Walks, the 2023 Consignment Crawl, the Resale Tour & Retail Shopping Spree that will be held March 31 and April 1, and Retail Bingo Jan. 31 through Feb 28 that will involve both the Downtown Clinton area as well as the Lyons District. Music on the Avenue will again take place nearby later this year.
She looks forward as well to other changes of business anticipated in the Downtown Clinton area.
“There’s a lot coming in down here,” she says. “It’s so exciting.”
She’s made only minor changes to the Cupcake Fantasies by Ashley menu that offers custom cakes, gourmet cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, and brownies.
“We’re going to offer a lot more flavors,” she says. “We have 22 cupcake flavors now that we’re going to try to keep in the case at all times.”
Along with seasonal flavors that’ll be rotated, at $3 each, these staple flavors are to include the almond-flavored best-seller Wedding Cake, Ice Cream Sundae, Birthday Cake, Hershey’s Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Raspberry Lemon, Oreo, German Chocolate, S’mores, and, Spurgeon’s favorite, Turtle Pecan.
Cake Fantasies by Ashley accepts custom orders and can be reached at (563) 212-3157 or through the business’ website at www.mycakefantasies.com. Delivery and pick-up options are available.
Regular business hours will remain Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spurgeon says that though the shop is closed on Mondays, she sometimes can still be found there working.
“If you walk by on a Monday and I’m in here,” she says, “stop in, say hi.”
