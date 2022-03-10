CLINTON - Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion has proclaimed the city to be a peaceful community, with a theme of “Living Peace 365”, in response to a request submitted by the Clinton Peace Coalition along with several other community organizations.
The Living Peace 365 campaign was initiated by the Clinton Peace Coalition to encourage a commitment to peace within the city of Clinton and beyond.
“We are thrilled to have the support of the City Council for the efforts to promote peace in our community. It contributes to the momentum we have got going and is an important step toward achieving the goal of embracing diversity and harmony for all," said Mardell Mommsen Flippen of the Clinton Peace Coalition.
The proclamation was read by Clinton Peace Coalition member Bethany Barelman at Tuesday's Clinton City Council meeting. Representatives were on hand from many other community organizations involved in the campaign, including the MLK Jr. Celebration team, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, YWCA Racial Justice Hallmark Committee, Clinton Community College Diversity Team, Clinton Parks and Recreation Department and several area churches.
The Clinton Peace Coalition has plans to continue the collaboration with area organizations and businesses, with a goal of holding peace-related events each month throughout the year to help live out the theme of Living Peace 365.
The Clinton Peace Coalition meets on the first Wednesday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Corner Deli, 246 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton. All are welcome to attend. Area residents are also invited to the monthly YWCA Racial Justice Hallmark committee meetings on the first Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at the YWCA, 317 Seventh Ave. South, Clinton.
The mission of the Clinton Peace Coalition is to promote a holistic approach to a peaceful lifestyle through the education, collaboration, and cooperation of individuals, families, and the organizations and agencies of the Clinton community.
The Clinton Peace Coalition is composed of representatives from Clinton Community College, YWCA Clinton, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Parks & Recreation, the Clinton Community School District Diversity Committee, and individuals from area communities for whom the promotion of peace is a passion.
For more information about the Clinton Peace Coalition, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College at 244-7006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.