CLINTON — Abstract & Title Guaranty Company has announced that Liz Srp has been recognized by the Iowa Land Title Association for becoming a Certified Land Title Professional.
Certification is awarded upon completion of four graduate-level courses, which encompass basic industry knowledge through advanced curriculum, and requires passing exams for each course with a 90% or better exam score.
The purpose of the CLTP program is to encourage land title professionals to expand their abilities and achieve excellence in the performance of their duties. CLTPs can enhance the application of legal and title standards on behalf of their clients. Professionals who work in the land title industry recognize those who are CLTP certified as having a commitment to professionalism and the welfare of the land title industry on behalf of Iowa residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.