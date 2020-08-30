DES MOINES — Local 4-H members won awards at the Iowa State Fair Special Edition this month, State Fair officials announced.
In the beef show, Emma Sailor of Clinton County showed the Reserve Champion Chianina Market Beef, and Colin DeCap of Scott County showed the Champion Simmental Market Beef.
Leslie Bell of Scott County showed the Champion Market Beef in Other Breeds, and Jack Ploog of Clinton County had the Champion Crossbred Steer in Division I. Ploog also showed the Third Overall Steer.
In the rabbit show, Cole Engelbrecht of Scott County won Best of Breed in the Senior Buck Commercial division. Joey Porter of Scott County won Best in Show and Best Opposite Sex of Variety in the Intermediate Buck Commercial class.
In Junior Buck Commercial, Porter won Best of Variety.
Chloe Engelbrecht of Scott County won Best of Variety and Best Opposite Sex of Variety in the Senior Buck Fancy category.
In Senior Doe Fancy, Colin Engelbrecht won Best of Variety.
Abigaile Paper of Scott County won Best of Variety and Best of Breed in Jr. Doe Fancy.
In the swine show, Isabella Buesing of Scott County showed the Reserve Champion Yorkshire Market Hog.
In the breeding beef show, Kinnick Paulsen of Clinton County showed the Campion Breeding Beef in Other Breeds category and the Champion Commercial Heifer Breeding Beef.
Overall, Paulsen had the Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer.
