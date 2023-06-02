CAMANCHE — After winning the Battle of the Bands in March for the spot, local rock band High Five Sinners will open for Three Days Grace on Aug. 4 at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.
“That’s definitely going to be the biggest one of the year for us,” guitarist and singer Jake Mooney says of the show.
Each year, Mississippi Valley Fair ticket sales number in the hundreds of thousands for big-name acts on the grandstand.
In 2021, the Fairgrounds and MH Entertainment hosted the first Battle of the Bands that was won by northern Illinois alternative metal band Alborn. They opened that year for Shinedown. Muscatine band Eugene Levy won the spot to open for Brantley Gilbert after last year’s Battle.
The 2023 call for fan nominations of local bands brought in around 120 submissions, with High Five Sinners being one of them. Online voting ended Jan. 10, and ultimately the top five of each of the rock and country music categories were invited to battle it out at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Rock bands NonGrata, Look at Me, Elision, High Jinx, and High Five Sinners each had 20 minutes to perform before scoring by a panel of judges resulted in the highest numbers for High Five Sinners.
“We’re just excited,” Mooney says. “We’re really pumped for the opportunity.”
The band first started in 2014 with Mooney and fellow guitarist Brady Allen Sachsenmal as Too Rad Guitars.
“Him and I used to play like as an acoustic duo, just writing songs, you know, going through that Bob Dylan phase,” Mooney says. “But after a while, we knew we had to plug it in and crank it up.”
Composed of Mooney, Sachsenmal, bassist Jarrod Reuter, and drummer Josh Foster, who was replaced with Ronnie Edfors Jr. in 2021, the band played their first show in March 2015 at Hook’s Pub.
Their most recently released songs, “Just As Gone” and “Poachers,” can be heard on the High Five Sinners website that also just recently launched at www.HighFiveSinners.com.
Three Days Grace is a band best known for songs like “I Hate Everything About You” and “Animal I Have Become.” In preparation to open for them, High Five Sinners recently retured from shows in Michigan and Pekin, Illinois.
On June 10, they play in Iowa City and immediately following the Fair, the very next day, they’ll be in Spillville, Iowa, to play at the Turkey River Music Festival.
On Aug. 4, they’ll be on stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Fair. A Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Card must be purchased to attend any of the six grandstand acts during Fair week and for general admission into the fairgrounds every day.
Fun Cards can be bought at the fair office at 2815 W. Locust St. in Davenport, by calling the fair office at (563) 326-5338, online at mvfair.com, or at Clinton and Muscatine Hy-Vee stores.
They can be purchased for $85 each until June 15, afterward costing $110 each.
“Thanks to everybody that’s helped us so far,” Mooney told the Herald before band practice Wednesday, “all our fans, and thanks to Michelle at MH Entertainment for giving us the opportunity with the Battle. And encourage everyone to keep listening to local music, because we’ve got a lot of cool bands around here.”
