CLINTON — Matt Hamilton, Justin Lange, Martin Newman and Anthony Andresen have been making music together in Clinton since about 2016. Playing from Iowa City to Dubuque to the Quad-Cities, the band is increasing its geographical reach, but not at the expense of the local community.
The Mamiltons will perform at Riverview Bandshell on Sept. 18 with the Unidynes to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research, and it’s paying local artists to make posters for its events.
“We’ve actually been able to give them some cash with these posters,” Hamilton said Sunday.
Band members and the artist sign the posters, which are sold for $10 each. The money goes to the artist that created the posters. The arrangement promotes the band and local artists, Hamilton said. Jacob Schoenhaar picked up his payment Sunday at Hook’s.
Posters for Saturday’s performance at The Mound in East Davenport were created by Aaron McCartney, and Sarah Norden-Schmitz designed the poster for the MS event. The money from the sale of that poster will go to the local MS organization.
According to the band’s Facebook page, The Mamiltons is an ape-like band with a taste for rock and roll, blues, funk and jazz and the band’s natural habitat can be found in small towns all over earth.
The band makes its base at Hook’s Pub and Grill on North Fourth Street in Clinton. “Hook’s is our home,” said Hamilton from the pub Sunday. “This is where we first started.”
Hook’s used to have live music inside, but it recently put in a kitchen, eliminating indoor space for live entertainment. Instead, bands play on the new fenced-in patio. The Mamiltons were there for Hook’s Last Stop RAGBRAI party July 31.
The band put together its first album in 2018. Members recorded nine songs for $900 in the space of a few days.
“We played each song about five times each,” said drummer Justin Lange. Rather than laying down separate tracks, the band played live in the studio at Straightaway Productions in Morrison, Illinois, they said.
A High View Drive is available on Spotify.
Just when the band thought it was on the brink of expanding its reach, COVID happened.
“We were just about to get our big break, it felt like,” said Hamilton. The band committed in January of 2020 to open for Claudette King, Blues legend B.B. King’s daughter, at the Village Theater in Davenport in March.
The event was canceled.
The band didn’t perform that year, “but we were still writing,” Hamilton said.
In March, the musicians began recording their second album, songs they wrote during the COVID downtime. They’d planned to record the second album the same way they’d done the first.
Instead, they’ve decided to up their game and record individual tracks. It takes longer, but the sound is more professional, they said.
They’re recording at Justin Farley’s Skylark Studios in Rock Island, Illinois.
The band’s albums are original music, but in live performances they also play covers from as far back as the 1960s and 1970s, the band members said.
Younger fans aren’t as familiar with the blues sounds that drive the band. “They think we... basically made the blues,” said Andresen, the bass guitarist.
The band members are in their 30s and 40s, said Hamilton. They play the older music that appeals to the older set, but they also reach a younger audience.
“Last night we played at Sabula,” Lange said Sunday. The audience was mostly in their 40s and 50s.
“We’ve been playing shows every weekend,” Andresen said.
The second album leans toward jazz a little more than the first album, which had a strong blues sound, said Hamilton. The band’s songs are more complex this time around with a mix of time signatures.
The Faun at Dawn is set for release this winter as a download, CDs and possibly vinyl. It’s drum, bass and rhythm tracks are down and most vocals are complete, Hamilton said, and the band hired Kellen Myers to play keyboard on the album.
They may add some background vocals as well, said Andresen.
Supporting the local band is easy, Hamilton said. “Come to shows. Buy merch,” said Hamilton. “We’ve been doing well lately,” he said.
On Saturday, the Mamiltons will join Baja at The Mound in East Davenport from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m., and Sept. 25 they’ll play at The Lift in Dubuque. Artist Aaron McCarthy created the design for the posters for the event. Signed posters will be sold and the money will go to the artist.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, The Mamiltons wil play MuscaPalooza, a two-day music and art festival along the Mississippi River in Muscatine. The event will feature a wide variety of musicians, rappers and DJ’s.
For more information or to book the band, email themamiltons@gmail.com.
