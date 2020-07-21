Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch.