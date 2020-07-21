Local talent to perform at Fulton church
FULTON, Ill. — Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, will host talent night Sunday at 6 p.m. outside the church. Local talent will perform while guests listen from their cars or from the lawn. Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs.
The event will take place rain or shine. The church asks for a freewill offering.
Local residents graduate from Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE — Residents of Clinton County, Iowa and Whiteside County, Illinois graduated recently from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, the school announced this month.
Grace Adams of Grand Mound graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in March, the University said.
Logan Whitman and Christine Zollinger of Sterling, Illinois graduated in May. Whitman earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Conservation Management, and Zollinger graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.
Upper Iowa University, founded in 1857, is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students at its Fayette Campus, 21 U.S. locations and in Hong Kong, the University said.
Church hosts quartet
FULTON, Ill. — Spring Valley Reformed Church welcomes Trinity Men’s Quartet to its outdoor stage Sunday, August 2, at 6 p.m.
The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton. A free will offering will be taken.
Spring Valley conducts drive-in services each Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome.
Board of Regents sets ACT locations
In an effort to ease concerns about access to ACT tests for Iowa high school students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Regents, State of Iowa will offer on-campus ACT tests for Iowans graduating high school in either 2020 or 2021, the Board said this week.
These special testing opportunities will begin in August on the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, the UI’s Pappajohn Education Center in Des Moines and the Western Iowa Regents Resource Centers in Sioux City and Council Bluffs.
Extensive health and safety protocols are being put in place in alignment with state, local and campus standards to reduce spread of COVID-19, the Board said.
Per ACT rules, the scores from these on-campus ACT tests will be valid and accepted only by the three Regent Universities in the state of Iowa. Test scores cannot be shared with high schools, other colleges or agencies, but Iowa’s community colleges can request these ACT scores for placement purposes.
For more information, specific dates for each location or to register, go to https://iowaregents.uiowa.edu/bor-campus-act.
