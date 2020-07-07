Patriot Day Ride set for July 18
The CVMA 39-4 Annual Patriot Ride is scheduled for July 18, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gunchies, 2905 Telegraph Road, Davenport.
Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Breakfast will be available for an additional cost.
Stops on the route include Bridgeside Links in Muscatine (lunch stop), a 15-minute memorial stop at Inland Cemetery in Bennett, Victory Lane in Clarence and Rack’s Swinging Door in Wyoming.
The ride will end at Buzzy’s Tap in Welton with a DJ, silent auction and three gun raffles. Kickstands are up at 11 a.m.; everyone is welcome.
All proceeds from this event will help local veterans. For more information call or text 563-219-6233.
Peace Center sets Zoom meeting
The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold an Anti-Human Trafficking Committee meeting via Zoom Tuesday, July 14, at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The meeting ID is 819 2670 6594; the password is 765493.
Contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611 for more information.
