Sterling man receives nursing degree
STERLING, Ill. — Zachary Springman of Sterling is one of more than 800 students who received diplomas and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony August 15 in Searcy, Arizona.
Springman received a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing.
Ohnward cancels another show
MAQUOKETA — Ohnward Fine Arts Center canceled another show this weekend. Mollie B and Squeezebox with Ted Lange, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, was canceled because of the Center's inability to meet social-distancing requirements, Ohnward said.
Anyone who has purchased tickets should contact the Ohnward for a ticket exchange to any future show or use them for the rescheduled show, Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
Ohnward's next scheduled show is Rocky Raccoon, featuring the music of the Beatles, Saturday, September 19 at 7 p.m.
Youngstown Dean's list includes Sterling woman
STERLING, Ill. — Josilyn Borum of Sterling has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for the 2020 spring semester. Borum is majoring in Psychology at YSU in Youngstown, Ohio.
Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Spring semester.
CGH ranks high in patient satisfaction
STERLING, Ill. — CGH Home Nursing has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a Premier Performer for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients, CGH said in a press release last week.
The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers.
CGH Medical Center’s Home Nursing and Home Infusion serves patients in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Carroll and Bureau Counties, providing home health care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, CGH said.
For more information about CGH services, visit www.cghmc.com/homenursing or call 815-622-0836 or toll-free 800-377-2828.
Moose Lodge hosts blood drive
CLINTON — Citing an urgent need for blood donors to support of the local blood supply, the Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive August 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
The need for additional donors is driven by a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center said last week.
Donors may schedule an appointment with Leanne Smith or by calling Mississippi Regional at 800-747-5401 or by visiting www.bloodcenter.org.
Healogics honors CGH healing center
STERLING, Ill. — The CGH Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Oxygen Center was recently honored by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, with a Center of Distinction award.
The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal, CGH said in a press release last week.
A total of 601 Centers were eligible for the Center of Distinction award; 367 achieved the honor.
The CGH Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and provides access to data and experience treating nearly 2.5 million chronic wounds, the press release said.
The CGH Wound Healing Center has offices in both Serling and Dixon, Illinois. The Center offers pain management, laboratory evaluation of wounds, surgical debridement of the wound and education about self-care for wounds, as well as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
For more information, or to set up an appointment in Sterling or Dixon, contact the CGH Wound Healing Center at 815-564-4002.
