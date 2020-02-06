Muddy River Camera Club meets Monday
CLINTON — The Muddy River Camera Club will meet at the Lyons depot, 56 25th Ave. in Clinton, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
Visitors are welcome.
Motorcycle Swap Meet set for Sunday
DIXON, Ill. — The 13th Annual Twin Rivers A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle Swap Meet will be Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road (Rt. 38) in Dixon.
The event will feature new and used parts, leathers and bikers clothes, motorcycle signs and posters and leather sewing, patches and repairs. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be available.
Spaces are available for $25 each. Vendors can set up from 7-9 a.m.
Early bird admission is $7. General admission is $5 and children age 12 and under are free. Proceeds from the event will be used for education and the "Start Seeing Motorcycle" signs that are displayed. For more information call 815-440-6018 or 815-488-4799.
AEA releases audit
BETTENDORF — An recent audit of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency shows revenue totaling $38,926,479 for the year ending June 30, 2019, a 3.25 percent increase from the prior year.
Revenues included $9,305,210 in local tax, unrestricted state grants of $10,353,432, charges for service of $4,270,643, operating grants and contributions of $14,439,781 and other revenue of $557,413.
Expenses for operations totaled $36,196,986, a 2.73 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses included $1,832,820 for Instruction, $27,806,809 for Support Services and other expenditures of $6,557,357.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the Agency Secretary's office.
Renovated bank to host open house
GOOSE LAKE — Renovations are nearing completion at First Central State Bank, 223 Main St., Goose Lake, and the public is invited see the finished product.
The bank's exterior was updated and the interior now includes a conference room, an updated teller line and multiple additional offices. It features a new parking lot and a drive through service that also features an ATM.
The open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. treats will be served. The public is invited to attend.
New book tells Whiteside County history
STERLING, ILL. — "The History of Whiteside County, Illinois Rural Schools"is completed after six years of gathering information.
The book contains 700 pages of history more than 200 country schools throughout 22 townships of Whiteside County. Photos, maps, remembrances and teacher lists are included.
The is available for $38 plus $5 shipping by calling Sandra Miller 815-625-0187 or Carolyn Duncan 815-625-7878.
On Feb. 22, the books will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sterling, Illinois Library.
