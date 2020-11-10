Businesses offer deals for Vets Nov.11
Across the region, Fareway stores will offer a 15% discount to any retired, active duty, reserve or guard military member Nov. 11. To receive discount, customers must show their military IDs at checkout or identify their branch of service. The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets and gift cards.
Veterans and active military members get a free curbside pickup breakfast Nov. 11 from 6-10 a.m. at Hy-Vee food stores.
For a list of other deals for veterans, visit https://www.military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html.
Morrison Legion sets schedule for ceremony
MORRISON, Ill. — American Legion Post 328 will host a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
The Honor Guard will be meet at Morrison Veterans Park and Memorial across from North Side School prior to the eleventh hour. A few words will be said, and the fire whistle will be blown at 11 a.m. The Legion will fire three rifle volleys and Carolyn Aiken will play taps to conclude the ceremony.
Shortly after, the winning tickets will be drawn from raffle ticket sales.
Debris collection ends Nov. 13
CLINTON — The City of Clinton Public Works department will not collect storm debris and brush from the August derecho after Friday. Any tickets for pickup before this date will be fulfilled, but no tickets will be opened regarding debris and brush pickup after Nov. 13.
Thomson, Ill. prison hosts job fair
THOMSON, Ill. — The Federal Bureau of Prisons will host a job fair and application workshop Friday and Saturday. More than 100 jobs for correctional officers are open.
The job fair will be at the United States Penitentiary Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson. Friday from noon to 8 p.m., job seekers will meet with professionals and receive onsite application assistance.
Saturday’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applicants should create USAJOBS profiles and apply online prior to the job fair by visiting www.usajobs.gov. Applicants should bring resumes, and veterans should also bring their DD-214 and Veterans Affairs disability letter, if applicable, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.
Starting salary for correctional officers range from $42,000 to $50,000 depending on qualifications. A 10% retention incentive is being offered.
These are law enforcement positions and eligible for full federal retirement with pension in as little as 20 years. Other benefits include a 5% 401k match, 10 federal holidays annually, 13 days of sick leave annually with no maximum balance and three to five weeks of paid vacation.
Applicants may contact the Human Resource Department with questions by emailing TOM/Recruitment@bop.gov or calling 815-259-1666.
During the event, all CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be adhered to. A hand sanitation station will be available.
Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
West Carroll FFA places first at virtual contest
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — The West Carroll FFA Varsity Agronomy Team won the Section I FFA Virtual Agonomy CDE Nov. 4.
Hosted by Warren, Illinois FFA, the contest tested students in four areas: agronomy, identifying weeds, identifying crop seeds and identifying machinery, said West Carroll FFA Advisor Don Mathey in a press release last week.
West Carroll’s scored 244 to win the contest against 9 other schools. River Ridge finished second with 214, and Eastland followed with 177.
Team members for West Carroll were Olivia Charles, Maddie Dauphin, Lakin Getz, Faith Hovious and Lily O’Connor.
West Carroll placed five members in the top 10. Charles placed first with 89 points. Getz was second with 85 points. Rice finished third with 83 points. Dauphin took fifth place with 70 points, and Izzy Fredericks was eighth with 67 points.
Galeburg, Ill. resident attends Knox College
GALESBURG, Ill. — Evan Laws joined the Knox College by enrolliing for the 2020 fall term. Laws, of Rock Falls, Illinois, graduated from Rock Falls Township High School high school.
