Road repairs close Springdale Drive
CLINTON — Due to road repairs, Springdale Drive will be closed from 13th Avenue North to 19th Avenue North through Friday, city officials announced Monday.
DeWitt announces closures
DEWITT — The DeWitt Chamber and Development Company and Hausbarn Museum are currently closed to the public. The DCDC staff is available by calling (563) 659-8500.
Mask Taskforce sets pick-up times
DEWITT — The Mask Taskforce mask pick-up times are 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the DeWitt Aquatic Center parking lot, 1000 14th St. A car will have the a Mask Taskforce sign in the window.
Masks must be ordered ahead of time and can be ordered by emailing Clintonmasktaskforce@gmail.com.
There is no charge for the masks because all materials and time have been donated, the Taskforce said.
FFA plant sale now online
DEWITT – The annual FFA Plant Sale will be conducted online due to the Covid-19, officials said this week.
Inventory can be viewed at https://dcffagreenhouse.square.site/. Only flowers and succulents are available.
Buyers can add items to their carts and pay with a debit/credit card. Items are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Orders will be delivered to vehicles at the following times: 1-5 p.m. April 27 and 29 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1.
Anyone who needs to schedule a different pickup time may call 319 560-9509.
DeWitt library plans virtual story time
DEWITT — The Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library will have a virtual story time at 10 a.m. Wednesday on its Facebook page. The event will feature stories, songs and ideas for fun activities while you are staying at home.
Peer recovery building closed through end of month
DEWITT — Life Connections Peer Recovery Wellness Center’s building is closed through the end of April.
Support specialists will continue to serve individuals via phone and video conferencing during regular business hours of 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
More information can be found on Facebook, at https://lifeconnectionsrecovery.org or by calling 563-357-6352.
Businesses open for carry-out only
DEWITT —Due to the Covid 19 shutdowns, the following DeWitt businesses are open for carry-out only: Blondie’s Coffee Out Back, Casey’s General Store, Chuckie’s Tenderloins, DQ Grill & Chill, DeWitt Travel Mart, Hall of Fame Pizza and Wings, Happy Joe’s, Jorgies Bar & Grill, Mezcal Mexican Bar & Grill, Murphy’s Pub, Randy’s Neighborhood Market (Deli carryout), Smilee’s Ice Cream, Subway, Sunrise Cafe, Garden Cafe, Old Library, Summit Cafe and Tycoga Winery.
Call ahead or check with Facebook go up-to-date information.
Hospitals ask for mask makers
DEWITT — Anyone who would like to help make masks for Genesis Health Systems and Unity Point should email prichard.dianne@gmail.com. The Mask Taskforce is looking for all skill levels of sewing, Any help is greatly appreciated, the group said.
Business offers sack lunches
DEWITT – The DeWitt Travel Mart is offering free sack lunches for children. The lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
