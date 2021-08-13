Goose Lake seniors meet
GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake seniors met recently with 25 in attendance. Blood pressure readings were taken.
Doris Hoffmann is back home from the hospital, and Ruth Dunham is currently hospitalized. Prayers to all who are ill.
July birthdays were celebrated by Lois Meyermann, who is 92, and Carol Struve. Peggy and Kevin Jenkins celebrated their anniversary.
Doris Hoffmann, Shirlie Andresen and Joanne Corey were winners of 500. Bridge winners were Rufus Kruse and Jan Wede, and the door prize was awarded to Betty Wiebers.
The seniors will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 for an afternoon of card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend.
Club plays Bridge at Jenny’s Diner
CLINTON — The Clinton Boat Club Bridge group met recently at Jenny’s Diner.
The winners were Eleanor and David McCann, 5,580; Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 4,660; Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen, 4,050; Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 3,750; Odelia Schrunk and Norma McDonnell, 3,490; Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 3,180; and Judy and Don Doughty, 3,080.
The next meeting of the Boat Club Bridge will be Friday, Aug. 20 at Jenny’s Diner.
DeWitt Hospital Auxiliary plans blood drive
DEWITT — The DeWitt Community Hospital Auxiliary Annual Blood Drive will be held from 2:30-6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the DeWitt Community Center.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-747-5401. Wearing a mask is optional, but encouraged.
Tunes in Town presents Vital Signs
DEWITT — The Summer Concert Series Tunes In Town will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Lincoln Park band shelter at Sixth Avenue and 11th Street. Food vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m.
The band Vital Signs will play from 6-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is free, but tips will be collected to pay the band.
Danielson and Spradley to perform at Tycoga
DEWITT — Jordan Danielson and Jef Spradley will perform at Tycoga Vineyard & Winery from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Wrist bands are required for $5 per person. Cash only for music.
Wood-fired pizza will be available for purchase until 5 p.m. All beverages must be purchased from the winery. Everyone is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.