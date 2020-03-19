Palmer Colleges names local students to Dean’s List
DAVENPORT — Jared Daehler of Clinton, Gina Percuoco of Long Grove and Owen McConnell of Prophetstown, Illinois have been named to the fall 2019 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Fish and Wildlife closes visitor center
The US Fish and Wildlife Service suspended operations at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Savanna District Visitor Center effective Tuesday, March 17. Boat Landings and trails continue to be open.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. The Service will notify the public when the center reopens and will provide updates on its website and social media channels.
Fish and Wildlife asks visitors to the refuge follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance from other groups, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and staying home if sick.
Updates about the Service’s response to coronavirus will be posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.