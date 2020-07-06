CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer local companies and managers help with managing conflicts in the workplace.
Part of EICC’s Leadership Series, “Workplace Conflict to Collaboration” teaches managers how to successfully handle conflict to create a stronger organization.
The training series includes four classes delivered online via Zoom, with content to help managers develop in their leadership abilities and bring employees from conflict to collaboration.
Those who complete all four workshops will receive microcredentials. The certificates focus on specific skills and are an asset on a resume or in growing expertise in areas related directly to a current job.
Classes are set for August 4, 11, 18 and 25 as follows:
Session 1: Deep Listening
Listening is the foundational skill for conflict resolution. Examine the role of perspective and memory as barriers to listening, how to listen with an open mind for information and seek ways in which your deep listening can create and implement new solutions.
Session 2: The Conflict Episode
Conflict begins when you become aware something you care about is threatened. Understanding how the conflict episode unfolds can help you anticipate what is going to happen and take action that will avoid escalation.
Session 3: Sources of Conflict and Their Solution Paths
Explore the three sources of conflicts and their distinctive solution paths. This search requires you to utilize your deep listening skills practiced in the first workshop.
Session 4: Collaborative Decision-Making
Traditional organizations make decisions based on their hierarchical structure. It’s ill-suited for complexity, responsiveness, engagement and creativity. Fortunately, cutting-edge organizations have evolved new models of decision-making.
Tuition for all four workshops and corresponding materials is $595. To register, visit eicc.edu/ceregistration; use Class ID: 10081.
For more information contact Cheryl Riley-Hayles at 563-336-3402 or criley-hayles@eicc.edu
