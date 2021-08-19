CLINTON — Hillary Burken is the third Burken sister to become local dairy royalty, but she's the only one to win the state honor. Burken was crowned the 68th Iowa Dairy Princess at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Aug. 11.
Older sisters Hannah and Haley were, like Hillary, Little Miss Dairy and Clinton County Dairy royalty, Hillary said Wednesday from her family's farm, Blue Hyll Dairy north of Clinton.
Hillary hadn't thought of being dairy princess until Haley, who is four years older, competed. She decided, "This is what I want to do. This feels right to me,"
The Clinton High School senior was named Dairy Princess for Clinton and Jackson County in 2019, but COVID interrupted her reign, so she was allowed to hold the title for another year, she said.
The two counties form one dairy board because they have so few dairy farms, said Burken. Clinton County has six, and Jackson has four or five, she said.
As the county diary princess, Burken competed for the state title.
At the state level, eight women participated in a group interview and gave 4- to 6-minute speeches. Burken talked about cow comfort and safety, and she won the public speaking part of the contest.
The women then had individual interviews with the judges and, in small groups, met casually with each of the three judges over a meal "so they could judge us on conversation," Hillary said.
"I really didn't expect to win," Hillary said. At 17, she was the youngest candidate.
Blue Hyll Dairy started as a small swine operation run by Burken's grandparents, Loran and Betty Lou Burken, Hillary said.
After Hillary's dad, Martin, her uncle Mike and aunt Barb went to college, they decided to buy out their parents and make the farm their own, Hillary said.
Martin does the hands-on work with the cows, said Hillary. Mike handles the cropland and Barb works for Prairie Farms (formerly Swiss Valley), which buys Blue Hyll's milk.
Blue Hyll has 1,200 cows, said Hillary. They milk 44 at a time, three times a day, cleaning the machines in between.
"i work out here every day," said Burken. "I'm in charge of testing and treatment of clinical and non-clinical mastitis."
Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue caused by infection, and it makes milk unable to be consumed, Burken said. The infection causes pain in the cows and can cause problems with the milk, such as chunky milk, said Hillary.
Right now she has eight cows being treated.
When the cows are milked, Hillary makes sure there are no abnormalities in the milk. If they're are, she tests to find out what kind of infection is the cause and finds the correct antibiotic for it, she said.
When their milk tests clean, the cows are returned to the normal population.
Burken likes doing outreach for the dairy industry. She's taken her Jersey calf, Petunia, to ice cream shops all over the county. Burken raised Petunia's grandmother and mother before Petunia came into her life.
"I love cows," Burken said. She thinks calves are cute.
"I'm into Jersey cows," said Hillary. They are smaller than the Holsteins, and brown, and have beautiful eyes. "Dad has a Holstein operation, so of course, I love Jerseys."
Hillary shows both breeds at the Clinton County Fair, but most are Jerseys, she said. She has about 12 now.
Burken's reign as Dairy Princess begins in September. "I'm so excited to go out and talk to people," she said.
Little kids are her favorite people to talk to, Burken said. "They're always so amazed."
Burken is looking forward to getting back into schools. Blue Hyll wasn't able to visit children last year due to COVID, she said, but recently she was able to show the dairy to children from YWCA Clinton.
Farmers are getting older and retiring, said Burken. "We need more young people coming in." She's trying to inspire the next generation of farmers.
President of the Dairy Board, Burken is used to being in public, and she enjoys it. "We're the people in red shirts who hand out cheese sticks," said Burken. People have given them a nickname. "We're the cheese people."
Burken is webmaster for Miss Clinton County and is a member of the Goose Lake Junior Feeder 4-H Club.
At CHS she's the president of speech and drama and secretary of student council, she said. She's a member of student ambassadors, cross country manager, a member of the National Honor Society and she played soccer.
Burken is a member of Interact, a community service club that works beside organizations such as Rotary and RSVP, a club that addresses problems with the school. She gives morning announcements and is her class president.
Burken plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames and major in ag business or ag communications, she said.
"I don't know exactly what I want to do in agriculture," Hillary said, but she knows she wants to work in the field.
"Ag is such a big part of my life," said Burken. "It's what I do."
