CLINTON — Local Democrats want voters to vote early and vote for Joe Biden for president.
U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack, who represents Iowa's Second Congressional District and is not seeking re-election, believes Thursday’s debate was a very good debate for Biden. Loebsack cited Biden’s background, stating Biden understands the working class men and women in the country and what it takes for them to survive. Biden’s economic plan is the plan for the future, Loebsack believes.
“He wants to bring jobs back from overseas,” Loebsack said during a stop in Clinton on Friday. “He wants to prevent companies from outsourcing those jobs. He wants to make sure that we’re making things in America again. He wants to make sure that those intermediate products that go into the final product which often gets made in America, those are made in America too. He wants to prevent those companies from taking those jobs overseas.
"He wants to have fair trade agreements because he’s always said if American workers have a level playing field, they’re going to outperform anybody in the world.”
Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, is running for reelection in Iowa House District 98. Biden does not see the country in terms of red and blue states the way Trump sees the country as Democrats versus Republicans, red versus blue and winners versus losers, Wolfe said.
Wolfe believes Biden knows his job would be to be a president for all Americans and for Americans that live in Midwest states like Iowa and legislative districts like the one she represents.
“It’s so important this year that if you care about your state, if you care about your country, if you care about all of your neighbors regardless of race, regardless of sexual identity, regardless of income, that you get out and vote,” Wolfe said. “And I would strongly urge you to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they will look after us. They will do their best to represent us, to represent Eastern Iowa, to represent Iowa and all Americans in the United States instead of constantly worrying about red versus blue, about Democrats versus Republicans. They’re going to bring us together and we need that.”
Ryan Zeskey, who is challenging Republican Norlin Mommsen for the Iowa House District 97 seat, said Americans are currently living through a presidential administration that will be the first administration perhaps in recorded history to leave office after January 2021 with fewer jobs than when that president started in office.
Biden and Harris are perfectly positioned for Clinton County and Eastern Iowa residents to establish a new economy that works for everyone, Zeskey said.
“I feel that although we are living through tumultuous times in Eastern Iowa right now, we are in a perfect position under a Biden-Harris administration to implement these American jobs,” Zeskey said. “They’re going to phase us into a new recovery and a new economy that works for all Iowans.“
Zeskey encouraged registered voters to cast their vote either by mail or in person. He encouraged voters to use the Iowa Secretary of State website to track the ballot and make sure everything is in before Nov. 3.
Loebsack believes if Biden wins the state of Iowa, that could put him over the top nationwide because it may take “a little while“ to count votes in other states.
“I’m not saying it’s going to happen but I’m hoping it does because I’d like to say Iowa carried the nation for Biden-Harris,” Loebsack said.
