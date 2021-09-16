DEWITT — The Clinton/Jackson Early Childhood Iowa organization will host an open house Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt.
The open house will help the public learn about programs intended to serve families with children 0-5 years old, introduce the board members, and view a short presentation.
Refreshments will be provided, and community members can provide feedback.
ECI’s goal is to develop criteria for community leaders to help children find success. It works at the state level to promote education, early care, health and human services. It lobbies the governor and General Assembly to coordinate state activities. Local ECI boards are made up of citizens to administer grant funding and services catered to young children.
