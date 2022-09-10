CAMANCHE – A new beef processing and packaging plant opened ts doors earlier this year in Camanche.
The opening of Naeve Family Beef, 1902 Seventh Ave., Camanche, was “really a culmination for us of a long-time goal and vision for our family to have a branded beef product of our own that we sell as a trusted high-quality source of meat to our friends and family, customers and neighbors,” Andrew Naeve, president of Naeve Family Beef, said at the facility’s ribbon cutting in March.
The Naeve family’s ties to farming began in 1895, when Andrew Naeve’s third great-grandfather, John Naeve, bought a farm in Andover. In 1978, Andrew Naeve’s grandfather, Alan, and Andrew’s father, Ray, decided to focus their efforts on cattle-feed operations that produced high-quality cattle. They created Naeve Livestock Farms, with Andrew and his brother Adam later joining the business.
Andrew and Adam had talked about wanting their own brand of beef for quite some time, but they had trouble figuring out how exactly to make it happen. After dealing with unexpected challenges, such as the impact of the Kansas Tyson plant fire in 2019, the emergence of COVID-19 that same year, and the challenges faced by cattle farmers and beef consumers at that time, Andrew and Adam decided to revisit the idea.
Two years later, after 6 months of research and studies, several months of construction, and an investment of about $12 million, the Naeve Family Beef custom beef packaging and processing plant opened its doors in the spring of 2022. The plant has the capacity to process and package 60 head of cattle per day, 60% of which is high-quality cattle that come straight from the Naeve family farm.
“As a family we are very proud to be part of this community for seven generations, and reinvesting in the community is a big deal for us,” Andrew said at the ribbon cutting. “We chose to come back here. It makes our family stronger for generations but also our community as well.”
The opening of the beef processing plant is a huge development to occur within a town that, as recorded by the 2020 census, has a population of 4,570 people. Local economic development officials said they grateful for the family’s investment and what it means to the area’s economy.
